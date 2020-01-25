Services
Poughkeepsie - Maxine Ritter, 78, of Poughkeepsie passed away on January 12, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. She was born on May 4, 1941 in Carthage, N.C. to the late Bishop George Washington McClinton and Delma Walker McClinton. Maxine was a devoted mother, seamstress, enjoyed music, singing, cooking and crafting dolls. She was an usher and a very active member in her church; Soul Saving Station in Poughkeepsie.

Survivors include 2 nieces; Scarlet Coleman and Trudy Pittman, 2 nephews; Hoke Robert and Curtis Robert, numerous great nieces, great nephews, great great nieces, great great nephews and a host of cousins and friends.

Maxine was predeceased by her son; Donell McClinton, sisters; Lenora McClinton, Gloria Lawrence, Verniliar McClinton, and a brother; Robert McClinton.

Visitation is Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 10-11AM with funeral service beginning at 11AM at Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home, Inc. 39 S. Hamilton St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. 845-452-1840. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences, please visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020
