Maxine Stevens
- - Maxine Stevens entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 12, 2019.
Born Maxine Gardiner on July 1, 1955 in Old Harbour, St. Catherine to Gertrude Findlay and Samuel Gardiner. After her mother migrated to England, Maxine went to live with her maternal grandmother at the age of six in Malbern St. Elizabeth. She attended the Bethlehem Primary School, then Hampton High School for Girls. Upon leaving high school, Maxine worked with the youth services. While in search for better employment, she then went to live with her uncle, Ewan Findlay in Kingston at the age of 19. She later joined the Jamaica Police Constabulary Force in March 1977 after rigorous training she was stationed at St. Ann Bay Police Station for a number of years. She was promoted to the rank of Corporal and was then transferred to Portland Police Headquarters. In May of 1990 she went to England to visit her mother who was ill, her mother passed one week later. However, she stayed in London for another 3 weeks to get more acquainted with her siblings, Everton, Keitha and Ewan. She later returned to Jamaica to continue working as a police officer.
Maxine migrated to the USA in 1990 with her son and lived with her sister, Joyce Johnson for a number of years. She worked as a home health aide and later became a CNA and worked at Victory Lake Nursing Home for a number of years she was later employed at Taconic DDSO for 20 years until her passing.
Maxine was a generous, loving person with a meek personality, always going the extra to help others.
She will be greatly missed by her son, Ryan Carr; family, friends, co-workers and church family.
Ms. Stevens will repose 10-11 a.m., Friday, July 19, 2019 at Holy Light Pentecostal Church, 33 South Clover Street, Poughkeepsie, NY. Homegoing Celebration at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Apostle Debra E. Gause will officiate. Interment at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed to Being The Very Best". Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 17, 2019