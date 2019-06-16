|
|
Melinda Ann Palisi
Beacon - Melinda Ann Palisi, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, entered into rest at her residence surrounded by her family on Friday, June 14, 2019. She was 64.
Born on February 3, 1955 she was the daughter of William H. Hawks, Jr. and Elizabeth Laurelli Hawks Feeser. On March 1, 1975 she married Richard J. Palisi at St. Joachim Church, Beacon. Richard predeceased her on August 18, 2017. She is survived by her loving daughter, Stacey Lynne and her husband, Joseph Acuti, Jr.; her most precious and cherished grandchildren, Cassidy Elizabeth, Tyler Joseph and Savannah Nicole Acuti; her dear siblings, Steven Hawks (Gail) of Florida and Bridget Pierce of Hoosick Falls; her brother-in-law, Robert Palisi and wife, Margaret Palisi, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Melinda's faith, courage, strength, bravery and most importantly her love for her family carried her through her final months as she faced the devastating diagnosis of Glioblastoma, an extremely aggressive brain cancer. Her lifetime, along with her final months, will be forever treasured by her family and friends. They worked diligently to make them as memorable as possible. Although it was not God's will for her to remain here, her family takes comfort in believing she is resting with the angels along with being reunited with her beloved husband, parents, Wessy Boy and her two "angel babies." Her family knows in their hearts Melinda bravely fought to stay present on this Earth for as long as she possibly could.
Melinda was a parishioner of St. Joachim - St. John the Evangelist Church, Beacon. She was a graduate of Beacon High School class of 1973. She was a former member of Chandler's Drum Corp.
Throughout her years Melinda was teller at Beacon Savings Bank, a former bookkeeper for Palisi Auto Body and ABC Auto Parts, an employee of TEG Federal Credit Union and Royalty Carpet Cleaning as their office manager. In addition much of her time was spent babysitting for numerous children of her friends. These children always adored their time with her.
Melinda's life was filled with an abundance of happiness and love for her daughter and her family. That was her entire life. She beamed with pride always recounting the story of how she wished for a baby girl with straight hair under a covered bridge. Her wish had come true and her dream of becoming a mother fulfilled. Years later she carried immense joy for being able to be present for the births of her 3 grandchildren. They were all equally her miracles. She made all of their lives her priority, always calling for the daily schedule of events to make sure she was there front row center in support of them. She loved her "princess," "prince," and "angel" with all of her heart. She enjoyed the holidays as she chose dresses and holiday pjs, the vacations especially to Disney, the baking, crafting, the movie watching and the many restaurant dinners, the snuggles and the mending of whomever had a broken heart; everything always seemed a little somewhat better afterwards.
Melinda had such wonderful talent of the arts. Crafting beautiful scrapbooks and cards which will be treasured for many years to come. She enjoyed her scrapbook weekends, her scrapbook room, shopping with family and friends. Throughout her last weeks, how deeply she wished to be with her friends again on their daily outings.
Melinda's life was full of genuinity, kindness, love and generosity for those around her. Her smile was bright and her laughter infectious. She leaves this Earth teaching us even at her weakest moments…there is nothing more important than family, live simply and don't sweat the small stuff. Tomorrow is never promised. Once again the lesson of the importance of "quality time" being instilled in her family. Melinda (Mom/Grandma) has left deep imprints on all of our hearts. Forever loved, immensely missed, truly irreplaceable, that's how she will be remembered.
From the family on behalf of Melinda we would like to express a special and sincere thank you to the numerous caregivers, friends and family as we endured this journey. A special thank you as well to Sonia Brimo, you were heaven sent on June 14 for certain. We are forever grateful for the kindness, love, prayers and thoughts as we endure this most difficult time.
Family and friends will gather on Tuesday, June 18 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street, Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 19 at 11 a.m. at St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard Street, Beacon. Burial will follow at St. Joachim Cemetery, Beacon.
Memorial donations in memory of Melinda may be made to .
To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from June 16 to June 17, 2019