Services
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Reach Out Church
241 Crum Elbow Rd
Hyde Park, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Reach Out Church
241 Crum Elbow Rd
Hyde Park, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melinda Lasher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melinda Lee Lasher


1995 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Melinda Lee Lasher Obituary
Melinda Lee Lasher

Staatsburg - Melinda Lee Lasher, 24, a lifelong area resident, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at home.

Born February 26, 1995 in Poughkeepsie, she was the daughter of Sandra L. Lasher and the late George M. Gasparro. She attended Hyde Park Schools.

A homemaker and a loving mother, her daughter, Leilani, meant the world to her.

Melinda liked riding four-wheelers and martial arts. She played billiards in the APA Pool League at Georgie O's in Hyde Park and was a volunteer firefighter with Roosevelt Fire Department, Station #3.

Survivors include her mother, Sandra L. Lasher-Pelton and husband, Charles, of Hyde Park; maternal grandmother, Shirley Lasher, of Hyde Park; paternal grandfather, Herbert Pelton, of Oswego; fiancé, Andrew A. Torres, of Staatsburg; infant daughter, Leilani Lee Torres; two sisters, Michelle Abbott, and husband, Justin, of Fishkill, and Christina L. Lasher of Poughkeepsie; two brothers, Charles R. Pelton and wife, Eunhee, of California, and Jeffrey T. Pelton and wife, Alana, of West Virginia; three nieces; two nephews; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.

In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her sister, Jessica Gasparro.

A period of visitation will be from 12 noon to 2 pm, Saturday, June 15th at Reach Out Church, 241 Crum Elbow Rd., Hyde Park.

Funeral services will follow at 2 pm at the church. Pastor Vic Torres will officiate.

Cremation will take place at the convenience of the family.

Melinda's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the Reach Out Church, 241 Crum Elbow Road, Hyde Park, NY 12538. (www.reachoutchurch.com)

Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.

To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now