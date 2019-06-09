|
|
Melinda Lee Lasher
Staatsburg - Melinda Lee Lasher, 24, a lifelong area resident, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at home.
Born February 26, 1995 in Poughkeepsie, she was the daughter of Sandra L. Lasher and the late George M. Gasparro. She attended Hyde Park Schools.
A homemaker and a loving mother, her daughter, Leilani, meant the world to her.
Melinda liked riding four-wheelers and martial arts. She played billiards in the APA Pool League at Georgie O's in Hyde Park and was a volunteer firefighter with Roosevelt Fire Department, Station #3.
Survivors include her mother, Sandra L. Lasher-Pelton and husband, Charles, of Hyde Park; maternal grandmother, Shirley Lasher, of Hyde Park; paternal grandfather, Herbert Pelton, of Oswego; fiancé, Andrew A. Torres, of Staatsburg; infant daughter, Leilani Lee Torres; two sisters, Michelle Abbott, and husband, Justin, of Fishkill, and Christina L. Lasher of Poughkeepsie; two brothers, Charles R. Pelton and wife, Eunhee, of California, and Jeffrey T. Pelton and wife, Alana, of West Virginia; three nieces; two nephews; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.
In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her sister, Jessica Gasparro.
A period of visitation will be from 12 noon to 2 pm, Saturday, June 15th at Reach Out Church, 241 Crum Elbow Rd., Hyde Park.
Funeral services will follow at 2 pm at the church. Pastor Vic Torres will officiate.
Cremation will take place at the convenience of the family.
Melinda's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the Reach Out Church, 241 Crum Elbow Road, Hyde Park, NY 12538. (www.reachoutchurch.com)
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 9, 2019