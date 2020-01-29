|
Melissa " Missy " Dyal
Lagrangeville, New York - Melissa "Missy" Dyal, 49, of LaGrangeville NY, passed away after a brief illness at Westchester Medical Center on January 23, 2020, with her loving family by her side.
Missy was born on October 24, 1970, in Poughkeepsie NY to Marcia Stortini and the late Ralph Stortini. She married the love of her life, Andrew Dyal, at their home in LaGrangeville NY on July 4, 1998. He survives at home.
Missy grew up in Pleasant Valley NY and graduated from Arlington High School in 1988. She attended Dutchess Community College and SUNY New Paltz. Missy owned her own business, New Sunsations, for several years with her Mother which was located on Salt Point Turnpike. Over the past several years, she has served as President & CEO of the Dyal Tribe. Missy's true passion was raising her three children. She loved to attend Knox's baseball games, Patton's swim meets and modeling trials and Andi's swim meets and horseback riding events. She was always there with love and support to encourage all of their interests and cheer them along the way. Missy loved to cook comfort food and entertain in her home with her family and friends. She particularly liked to volunteer her husband Andrew for various committees or coaching assignments without his knowledge. But what she enjoyed the most, was her snow walks with Andrew. Missy was a very big support to her family and friends and often times was there to lend an ear or give sound advice as needed. She was loved by many and will truly be missed.
Missy is survived by her mother Marcia Stortini, husband Andrew, son Knox, daughters Patton and Andi, sisters Stephanie Decker, Tracey Swartz, Alison Schmidt, Robin Kilmer, Lisa Stortini, and brother Steven (Jan) Dewey. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her father Ralph Stortini, sister Nancy Stortini, brother-in-law Thomas Dyal Jr. and her nephew Thomas Dyal III
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am on Saturday, February 1st at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 15 North Avenue, Millbrook NY 12545. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Funeral services are under the direction of Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603
If you would like to send an online condolence, please send it to our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020