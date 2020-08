Melissa WagnerPoughkeepsie - Melissa Lee Wagner, a longtime Dutchess County resident, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Campbell Hall. She was 63.She was born in Fort Wayne, IN on June 2, 1957. Melissa worked as a nurse's aide for the Hudson River Psychiatric Center for many years.She was a devoted mother and grandmother who always put others first. Spending time with family was the most important thing to her.Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer L. Capicchioni & her husband Daniel of Campbell Hall; her son, Michael D. Barberi & his wife Stacy of Wappingers Falls; her grandchildren, Gianna M. Capicchioni, Christina Capicchioni, Dominic A. Barberi, Nina G. Barberi, and Michael D. Barberi, Jr.; her father, Robert F. Martin; her sister, Meg Smilowitz & her husband Ron; her brother, Robert Martin & his wife Marie; and many other loving relatives & friends.Melissa was predeceased by her mother, Lois (Robinson) Martin, in 2005; and her brother, David J. Martin, in 2015.Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m. immediately following the visitation. Please note: In compliance with NYS guidelines, face masks and social distancing will be required and capacity may be limited.For online tributes, you can visit Melissa's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com