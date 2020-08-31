1/1
Melissa Wagner
1957 - 2020
Melissa Wagner

Poughkeepsie - Melissa Lee Wagner, a longtime Dutchess County resident, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Campbell Hall. She was 63.

She was born in Fort Wayne, IN on June 2, 1957. Melissa worked as a nurse's aide for the Hudson River Psychiatric Center for many years.

She was a devoted mother and grandmother who always put others first. Spending time with family was the most important thing to her.

Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer L. Capicchioni & her husband Daniel of Campbell Hall; her son, Michael D. Barberi & his wife Stacy of Wappingers Falls; her grandchildren, Gianna M. Capicchioni, Christina Capicchioni, Dominic A. Barberi, Nina G. Barberi, and Michael D. Barberi, Jr.; her father, Robert F. Martin; her sister, Meg Smilowitz & her husband Ron; her brother, Robert Martin & his wife Marie; and many other loving relatives & friends.

Melissa was predeceased by her mother, Lois (Robinson) Martin, in 2005; and her brother, David J. Martin, in 2015.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m. immediately following the visitation. Please note: In compliance with NYS guidelines, face masks and social distancing will be required and capacity may be limited.

For online tributes, you can visit Melissa's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
(845) 896-2000
