Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
Melvin R. Hill


1934 - 2019
Melvin R. Hill Obituary
Melvin R. Hill

Staatsburg - Melvin R. Hill, 84, a longtime Staatsburg resident (formerly of Gallatin, NY), died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at home.

Born July 31, 1934 in Gallatin, NY, he was the son of the late Robert C. and Laura M. (Kilmer) Hill.

Mel graduated from Pine Plains Schools and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps in the 1950's.

His hobbies included playing golf and bowling. A bowler for over sixty-years, he bowled in several local leagues.

Mr. Hill worked in the office for Express Fuel in Poughkeepsie for many years.

On August 29, 1958 in Gallatin, he married Edith J. Lauster. She survives him at home.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Colleen, Sheri, Alan and Steven; granddaughter, Allison; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by three brothers, Robert Hill Jr., Howard Hill, and Harold B. Hill Sr.

Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 pm, Monday, June 10th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation will follow at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, Mel's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. ()

To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from June 8 to June 9, 2019
