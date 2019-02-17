Merle D. "Jack" Kightlinger



East Fishkill - Merle D. "Jack" Kightlinger, 79, an area resident since 2001 and formerly of Whitestone, NY, passed away on February 15, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.



Born in Titusville, PA, he was the son of Delbert Kightlinger and Edith Sargent Kightlinger. Jack proudly served our country in the US Marine Corps and was retired from both the New York City Fire Department and the US Postal Service. Jack was a parishioner of St. Columba Church.



An avid outdoors-man, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing with his friends at the Dogwood Knolls Golf Course. He collected and repaired clocks, loved cars, the N.Y. Mets, country music and old western movies. More than anything, he loved his family.



Jack married the love of his life, Kathleen J. Downey, at Immaculate Conception Church in Astoria, N.Y. 59 years ago. Kathleen predeceased him on November 5, 2007.



He is survived by his children and their spouses, Kathleen and Randy Steiger of Hopewell Junction, Carolyn and Thomas Zazzarino of Wappingers Falls, Donna and Thomas Lindskog of Floral Park and Brian and Jennifer Kightlinger of Stewart Manor; his grandchildren, Matthew Zazzarino and his wife Nicole, Pamela and Jennifer Zazzarino, Katharine, Sarah and Jessica Lindskog, Christian Steiger, and Emily and Rebecca Kightlinger; his sisters, Martha Oakes, Virginia Kerr and Joyce Woodard; and many nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will be on Monday from 2p-5p and 7p-9p at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday at 10am at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by interment with military honors in St. Denis Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . Please visit Jack's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary