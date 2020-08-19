Michael A. Anzalone
Hyde Park - Michael Anthony Anzalone, 77, a resident of Hyde Park since 1976, formerly of Poughkeepsie, died on August 18, 2020, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.
Born October 4, 1942 in Poughkeepsie, he was the son of the late Anthony and Lena Anzolone.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and was the recipient of the Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Stars.
A graduate of Mt. Carmel School in Poughkeepsie, Michael began working as a young man as a barber on Washington Street, eventually owning the barber shop. In 1976, he became a custodian for the Hyde Park Central School District at Hyde Park Elementary School. He retired as Head Custodian at F.D. Roosevelt High School.
Michael loved tending to his flower garden, and spending time in his workshop, working on his home and his car.
A generous spirit, he was always willing to help a neighbor.
On July 27, 1969 in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, he married the former Florence L. Kapinas. Mrs. Anzalone survives at home.
In addition to his wife, he is also survived by his beloved cats, Lucy, Bella, and Ozzie.
A true cat lover, he could also often be found taking care of the neighborhood stray cats.
Calling hours will be from 11 AM to 12 Noon, Friday, August 21st at Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
Funeral services will follow at Noon at the Funeral Home.
Burial with military honors will be in St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.
Michael's family respectfully requests memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. (www.stjude.org
)
