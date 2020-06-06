MICHAEL A. CASO Sr.
Poughkeepsie, New York - Michael A. Caso, Sr., 96, of Poughkeepsie, passed away on May 29, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on June 22, 1923 in Brooklyn, NY, the son of the late Joseph and Annie Caso.
Michael married Agatha Bagnara on August 21, 1948 at St. Mary Mother of Jesus Roman Catholic Church in Brooklyn, NY.
Michael has been a resident of Poughkeepsie since 1971, when he relocated from Staten Island, NY. Michael served his Country in the United States Army during WWII.
He attended City College's School of Accounting and Civic Administration. He began his career in accounting in 1948 at Bebry Bedding, rising to Treasurer. In 1967, he joined Great Eastern Publishing in Poughkeepsie as an Accountant and Manager, retiring after 30 years. After retirement, he and his wife enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Europe. He was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and Vassar Hospital Thrift Store. He was a member of St. Martin dePorres Church, a long-time parishioner of Holy Trinity, and a life member of the Italian Center.
He loved spending time working in his yard and making it beautiful. He liked to read, was an accomplished pianist, loved music, enjoyed sports and loved attending games, and could always be found watching one of his favorite teams: the football and baseball NY Giants, Mets or Rangers. His greatest joys were the frequent family gatherings and holidays spent with his beloved wife of 71 years and his large extended family, full of laughter, Italian food and wine. He could brighten anyone's day with his wonderful sense of humor, infamous practical jokes and spirit of generosity. He always had a smile for everyone and there wasn't a person to whom he didn't say hello. Michael's passion for life, thoughtfulness, selflessness, supportive nature, strong morals and character will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife Agatha of Poughkeepsie and his children: Joseph Caso (Debbie) of Orange Park, FL; Ann Marie Roberts (David Sr.) of Poughkeepsie, NY; Valerie Beckett of Rockville, MD; Michael Caso, Jr. (Kimberly) of Highland, NY; and Robert Caso (Jennifer) of Poughkeepsie, NY.
Michael is also survived by his grandchildren , Lisa Horn (Eric), David Roberts, Jr., Christine Sisco (Jacqueline), Joey, Jessica, Makayla, Gabriella, Savanna, Michael III, Daniel and Steven Caso; great-grandchildren Matthew and Alexander Horn; step-grandchildren Carolyn Aguilar (Dennis), John Beckett and Christopher Beckett (Crystal); step-great-grandchildren Anthony Aguilera, and William, Joshua, Matthew and Alina Beckett. He is survived by his sister Theresa Maggi, Marlton, NJ and several nieces and nephews.
Michael was predeceased by his son-in-law John C. Beckett, his three brothers Daniel, John (Anna), and Richard Caso, his sisters and brothers-in-law Mary Bagnara, Jack and Ardell Bagnara, Fay and Ralph Bozzo and John Maggi, and nephews John Maggi and Paul Caso.
Due to the current health crisis, services and burial at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery will be private. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice (hvhospice.org/donate-memorial/) or VA Hudson Valley HCS (Voluntary Services, 41, Castle Point Rd, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 or hudsonvalley.va.gov/giving).
Funeral Services are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. If you would like to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.