Michael A. Connolly Jr.
2020 - 2020
Michael A. Connolly, Jr.

Wappingers Falls - Michael A. Connolly, Jr., 49, of Wappingers Falls, passed away September 19, 2020.

He was born in Yonkers, February 2, 1971, the son of Michael Connolly, Sr. and Deborah Drovy.

A former resident of LasVegas, Mr. Connolly was head chef at the MGM Grand Hotel, formerly worked at the Old Drovers Inn in Dover Plains, the Hyde Park Brewery, and the Trump Golf Course in Beekman. He enjoyed golf and was an avid sports fan. Also, he was a 1989 graduate of Roy C. Ketcham High School, and the Culinary Institute in Hyde Park.

Surviving are his parents of Wappingers Falls, and a sister, Stacey Butler, also of Wappingers Falls.

Friends may call at the Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St., Wappingers Falls thursday from 4 to 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday at 10:00 AM at St. Columba Church 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. Donations may be made to either the ASPCA or the CIA Institute. To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
(845) 297-2640
