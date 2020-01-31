|
Michael Appolonia
Clinton Corners - , NY - Michael Domenic Appolonia, 85, of Clinton Corners, New York and more recently, Aiken, South Carolina, passed away on January 3, 2020 from a heart related illness. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, and his three children by a previous marriage, Michael and wife Karen, Lisa and husband Vincent, and David and girlfriend Weidi, and his grandson, David Jr. His stepdaughter, Amy Sheehy predeceased.
Born to Rose (Cirelli) and Michael Appolonia, December 4, 1934, in Philadelphia, PA, his passions were knowledge and people. Mike was an only child. He grew up in West Philadelphia and attended Saint Thomas More High School. He had fond memories of living in the city where he made life-long friends. He was proud of his Italian heritage and culture. Mike's father was a boxer and had a great appreciation for the sport, a passion Mike also shared. Mike loved modifying cars, playing sports and he had a quest for knowledge that later earned him a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Villanova University.
Mike enjoyed a satisfying career at IBM in Fishkill and Poughkeepsie, New York, where he was able to solve complicated problems and have the freedom and resources to bring his creative ideas to reality. Mike thrived at his job, which provided a comfortable lifestyle. His inquisitive mind was an inspiration to his family. While working and helping raise his children, he coached baseball, single handedly built a large addition to his house and was active in local politics serving as Deputy Supervisor in the Town of LaGrange, NY.
In 1989, Mike married Barbara Sternberg O'Brien. After their careers at IBM, they moved to a 42 acre farm in Clinton Corners, NY, where they built a first class equestrian center, Magnificat Farm. Mike and Barbara enjoyed their retirement there working on many projects like building fences, roads, barns, a covered arena, hosting Parelli Natural Horsemanship clinics, horse boarding and training. He also restored his 1957 Ford Thunderbird that he bought in college, a project he had long wanted to complete. Mike remained active in politics and served on the town council and as code official until April 2019. Mike valued his church, community and always had a genuine interest in people. He was an active member of the Italian Center in Poughkeepsie, a volunteer at the Antique Center at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds with the Century Museum Village, as well as being involved with the Clinton Historical Society. Mike had a quick wit and a dry sense of humor derived from the likes of Mel Brooks and Woody Allen, which often included eye-rolling puns. It's easy to see why Mike made many close friends.
The family would like to express our deepest gratitude towards Dr. Alyssa Degnan, Kindred Hospice Services of South Carolina and nurse Kristi Murphy for their compassionate care and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Kindred at Home Foundation, 12900 Foster St., Suite 400, Overland Park, KS 66213.
A Funeral Mass at St. Joseph-Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 15 North Ave., Millbrook, NY 12545 will take place on Saturday morning, February 8th at 10 o'clock.
A reception will follow at 11:30 at the Clinton Historical Society, Creek Meeting House, 2433 Salt Point Turnpike, Clinton Corners, NY 12514.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020