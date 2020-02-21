|
Michael Campagna Jr.
Dec 20, 1924-Feb 17, 2020
Michael A. Campagna, Jr. of Nokomis Florida. Formerly of LaGrangeville, NY. Mike was born in NYC. He served in the United States Army from 1943-1946. Aviation Cadet in the Army Air Corps in Stillwater, Oklahoma. He was training on Oahu in the Pacific for the invasion of Japan when WWII ended in 1945. Graduated from Manhattan College in NYC with a BA degree. Worked for the State of New York as a senior tax compliance agent for 25 years. He retired in 1996 at age 72. Survivors include his beloved wife of 54 years Berta Kuhn and several cousins in NY, FL, and GA. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to in Memphis, TN. Services and burial will be at Sarasota National Cemetery on Thursday February 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM Toale Brothers Ewing Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020