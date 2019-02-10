Michael D. Hart



LaGrange



- Michael D. Hart passed away peacefully on February 5, 2019. Born in Hudson, NY on November 21, 1953 he was the son of George and Mary (Libruk) Hart. A graduate of Dutchess Community College, he was employed by IBM and retired from UPS in 2015. He enjoyed his work and formed friendships with many of his colleagues.



He is survived by wife Patty, his children and their spouses, son Christopher (Alexandra) Hart of Tunbridge Wells,UK, his daughter Lindsey (Jason) Wessels of LaGrangeville, NY and grandchildren Samantha and Chelsea Wessels. He is also survived by his brothers Daniel (Sally) Hart, John "Yazu" (Ellen) Hart, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.



Michael enjoyed sports and cooking for family and friends. He especially loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He will also be remembered for his humor and limericks.



There are no calling hours. In accordance with his wishes he will be cremated.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Church/ Holy Trinity in Hudson, New York (429 E. Allen St. Hudson, NY 12534) on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11 am.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center P.O. Box 5028 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028



Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary