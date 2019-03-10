|
|
Michael D. Strouth
Wappingers Falls - Michael Douglas Strouth, 74, died March 3, 2019. He was born on September 12, 1944 in Dayton, Ohio, son of Katherine Eloise Dorn and William Walter Strouth. Michael's teachers saw his artistic talent at an early age and helped him to pursue his dream. He also attained the highest honor as a Boy Scout and was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout.
He graduated from Kirkwood High School in Kirkwood, Missouri, after which Michael studied art on a full scholarship and graduated from the College of the Dayton Art Institute. After graduating he was recruited by Hallmark and moved to Kansas City, Missouri. During this time as a designer, illustrator and art director, he created countless greeting cards and illustrated the pop up book "The Adventures of Super Pickle". Michael taught illustration and advertising courses at Maple Woods College in Kansas City, Missouri, as an adjunct professor.
In 1977 Mike joined the Colorforms Toys team and relocated to the Hudson Valley. During this time and after, he worked for numerous toy companies as well as Sesame Street and the Children's Television Workshop.
Throughout the years, Mike coached CYO basketball, Little League baseball team's and was also a Cub Scout leader.
Upon retiring from the toy industry, he returned to painting and has exhibited his work widely over the years in the Hudson Valley and beyond.
A lover of life and a legendary story teller, Michael was unique in so many ways and is loved by many.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rosanne Strouth nee Enany, his children Sean Strouth (Lisa) of Closter, NJ, Laurissa Strouth Kirsch (Shane) of Greenwich, CT, and Gretchen Strouth Thorstenson (Paul), of Poughkeepsie, NY, and Brian Strouth of Wappingers Falls, NY, as well as grandchildren, Dylan, Evie, Gavin, Liam and Malcolm and siblings Tom Strouth, Terry L. Strouth, Alyce Christine Strouth, and Edward W. Strouth.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Deborah Weissflug and Dorothy Mullins and his granddaughter Lilah Rose Kirsch.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place.
A celebration of Mike's life will be held in the library, at Mount Alvernia, 158 Delavergne Ave, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 on March 14, 2019 from 4-7 pm. Memorial services will begin at 4 pm., followed by condolences.
Arrangements are under the direction of Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 E. Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590. To send a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 10, 2019