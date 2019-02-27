Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
Michael DePaolo Obituary
Michael DePaolo

Concord, N.H. - Michael J. DePaolo, 91, of Concord, N.H., formerly of Hopewell Junction, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen, N.H. after a years illness.

He was born in Wappingers Falls, February 10, 1928. Mr. DePaolo was employed at IBM in Poughkeepsie for over 40 years until his retirement. He was predeceased by his wife, Eileen F. Reynolds on July 28, 2002. Mr. DePaolo served in the U.S. Navy being discharged in 1954.

He is survived by his daughters, Susan Kenison (Fred) of Concord, N.H., and Annmarie Decker (Steven) of Southboro, Mass., grandchildren, Ryan Decker, Kristen Kenison, Michael Kenison, and Lauren Decker.

Friends may call at the Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St., Wappingers Falls, Thursday from 6 to 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday at 11:30 AM at the Church of St. Columba, Route 82, Hopewell Junction. Burial St. Marys Cemetery, Wappingers Falls.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Merrimack Co. Nursing home for their care and dedication. Donations may be made to POPE Memorial SPCA, 94 Silk Farm Rd., Concord, N.H. 03301. To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 27, 2019
