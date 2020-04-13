|
Michael Edward Friedle
Michael Edward Friedle, age 69, passed away on April 4, 2020 in Dutchess County, N.Y. Michael was born in New York City on November 14, 1950 to the late Walter P. Friedle and Elsie Friedle.
Michael is survived by his beloved wife, Karla Friedle of Poughkeepsie, his dear daughters Johanna Parker and her husband Michael of Brookline, Mass. and Alice Friedle of Poughkeepsie, and his treasured grand-daughter Kaya Parker of Brookline, Mass. The eldest of four, he also leaves behind his sisters Karen Kelly and her husband Michael of Garrison, and Laura Cothren and her husband Kenneth of Rio Grande, N.J., to which he was a loving older brother. His younger brother, Douglas Joseph Friedle, passed away eight years ago. He is also survived by his Aunt Hilda Schubert of Toms River NJ, four nieces and their families, and numerous cousins and relatives around the country.
A Boston University graduate and Air Force veteran, he spent most of his life in the Hudson Valley where he was able to shape his passion for motorcycles into a career as a Certified Motorcycle Instructor, an organizer of rallies, and a mentor to many, while remaining an inveterate rider himself. Michael was also a member of the Professional Ski Instructors of America for over twenty years, teaching at Thunder Ridge in Patterson, NY.
Michael owned an extensive collection of classic and antique BMW motorcycles, some of which were used in print advertisements through the years. His purest joy of ownership was felt during his motorcycle rides, whether with his wife or solo, touring the less traveled roads of our country. It is believed that Michael knew all the most picturesque vistas and most of the best ice cream stands in the lower 48 states, and was often asked by his family and friends for travel advice. He was a proud Board member of BMW Motorcycle Owners of America (MOA) Club and was Chairman of three National BMW MOA Rallies. For 24 years he organized the much-anticipated annual summer rally for his fellow BMW enthusiasts at the "Airheads at the Aerodrome Campout," bringing riders from across the country and Canada to Wilcox Park in Dutchess County. For the past twenty years Michael was a Certified Motorcycle Safety Instructor teaching thousands of riders from beginners to advanced, including many law enforcement officers, how to correctly and safely handle motorcycles. He loved the feel of riding but was also adamant about personal protection and safe, defensive driving.
A Memorial Mass will be held when it is once again safe for us to gather to celebrate Michael's life.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020