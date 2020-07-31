Michael Ellsworth
Poughkeepsie - Michael Joseph Ellsworth Jr, 57, a longtime Hudson Valley resident, died on July 31, 2020 at home after a courageous battle with glioblastoma. Born in Mount Kisco on August 14th, 1962, he previously lived in Mahopac.
Michael was a loving husband, father and son. On August 13, 1989 in Yonkers, Michael married Janet (Neary) Ellsworth who survives at home. He is also survived by his daughters, Kathleen Ellsworth of Washington, DC and Rebecca Ellsworth of Austin, TX; his parents, Michael J Ellsworth, Sr and Barbara Ellsworth of Pleasant Valley; his brothers and their spouses, Robert and Jessa Ellsworth of Pleasant Valley and Joseph and Jennifer Ellsworth of Wayne, NJ; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Paul Neary and Angela Corbo of New City; and many nieces and nephews.
Michael had been employed as a Senior Technical Staff Member at IBM in Poughkeepsie, where he worked for over 30 years. Michael was a Master Inventor with over 300 patents, and was the winner of the 2020 Alan Kraus Thermal Management Medal from the American Society of Mechanical Engineers for a lifetime of thermal innovation. Second only to his family, Mike loved skiing, good Scotch, and the NY Mets. Michael also had great taste in music and his iTunes playlist was legendary at get togethers with friends and family. His memory lives on in all the joy he gave to those who loved him.
Calling hours will be held on Monday from 4-8 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday at 10 am at St. Martin de Porres Church, 118 Cedar Valley Road, Poughkeepsie followed by burial at Claryville Reformed Church Cemetery.
PLEASE NOTE: In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required and capacity may be limited. All attendees should be prepared for potential extended waiting periods.
Donations may be made in Michael's Memory to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
.