Michael F. Usifer
Wappingers Falls - Michael F. Usifer, a lifelong Dutchess County resident, passed away at MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 surrounded by his close family. He was 76. Michael was kind, smart, funny and cared deeply about his family.
Son of the late Joseph and Katherine (Carofano) Usifer, he was born in Beacon on June 12, 1943. A graduate of Beacon High School, he played semi-pro baseball and was later recruited by the Milwaukee Braves' minor league program. He loved watching baseball and golf, especially the Yankees. Michael was an exceptional bowler and PBA Tour member. He ran the pro shop at Southern Dutchess Bowl for many years with Barry Winter and was inducted into the Mid Hudson Bowling Association Hall of Fame. He also served as a sports commentator for several media outlets. He was a member of the Knights of the Columbus and a parishioner of St. Mary, Mother of the Church in Fishkill.
Early in his career he managed Luckey Platt's in Poughkeepsie. Later, he earned his law degree and worked as the Fiscal Officer for Rehabilitation Programs, Inc. and also as a tax attorney having owned & operated a legal practice in Fishkill for many years. He retired in 2018.
Survivors include his son, Michael Usifer & his wife Kelly; his daughter, Kristin Kempker & her husband Jimmy; his son, Brian Usifer & his wife Carrie; his grandchildren, Lisa Muscrow, Lara Usifer, Sara Lockett & her husband Prince, and Henry Usifer; his great-grandchildren, Gregory, Madison, Zoey, and Ameliana; his twin brother, Peter Usifer; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other relatives & friends.
Michael was predeceased by his son Christopher Usifer in 2007.
Calling hours will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, January 31 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30 a.m. on Friday at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street, Fishkill. Interment will follow at the original St. Joachim Cemetery, 60 Falconer Street, Beacon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ().
For online tributes, you can visit Michael's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020