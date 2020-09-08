1/1
Michael G. Casillo
Michael G. Casillo

Wappingers Falls - Michael G. Casillo, longtime resident of White Plains and Wappingers Falls, peacefully entered into rest Saturday, September 5, 2020 at The Grand at River Valley in Poughkeepsie. He was 77.

Son of the late Michael A. and Edna (Dunlop) Casillo, he was born in the Bronx. He graduated from White Plains High School in 1961. He went on to enjoy a 31 year career as a mail processing clerk for the United States Post Office, until his retirement in 2002.

Michael enjoyed playing the piano and writing his own music. He also had a license as a ham radio operator for over 40 years. Later on, Michael liked watching the History Channel.

Survivors include his sister, Jane Murello and her husband, Benjamin, of Belgrade Lakes, ME, and niece, Deborah Basher and her husband, John, of Fishkill.

Per Michael's wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. He will be buried with his parents at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Grand at River Valley for their care and compassion for Michael during his many months there.

Arrangements are under the direction of Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 E. Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590. To send a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 8 to Sep. 13, 2020.
