Happy Birthday
in Heaven
Michael G. Moore
3/10/1991 - 8/26/2018
A Face In The Crowd
I thought I saw you
in the crowd
They walked like you
Their stance was proud
Their hair the same
Their profile too
I really thought
It could be you
Then I remembered
You were gone
My heart fell flat
As I walked on
I see your face
Wherever I go
Guess I just thought
That you should know
Still hear your laugh
And see your smile
Though you've been gone
For only a while
I miss you more
Than words can say
Wish it had been you
That I saw today.
Love you more every day.
Love,
Mom, Kim & Family
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 10, 2019