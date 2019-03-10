Resources
3/10/1991 - 8/26/2018

A Face In The Crowd

I thought I saw you

in the crowd

They walked like you

Their stance was proud

Their hair the same

Their profile too

I really thought

It could be you

Then I remembered

You were gone

My heart fell flat

As I walked on

I see your face

Wherever I go

Guess I just thought

That you should know

Still hear your laugh

And see your smile

Though you've been gone

For only a while

I miss you more

Than words can say

Wish it had been you

That I saw today.

Love you more every day.

Love,

Mom, Kim & Family
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
