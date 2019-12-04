|
Michael Gary Elmendorf Sr.
Poughkeepsie, New York - Michael Gary Elmendorf Sr. 65 of Poughkeepsie died Saturday November 30, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Born in Poughkeepsie, New York on May 28, 1954 he was the son of the late James and the late Marjorie Jane O'Neil Elmendorf.
Michael was a local resident all of his life, he was a graduate of Arlington High School and worked at Burnham Movers, Budget Movers and was also a Bus Driver for the City of Poughkeepsie.
Michael loved spending time with his family and friends. He was loved by everyone who knew him and will be missed by all.
Michael is survived by his children Michael Gary Elmendorf and his wife Gaby of New Burgh, NY., Edward Elmendorf of Wingdale, NY., Michelle Elmendorf of Mahopac, NY., his brother Wayne Elmendorf and his wife Cheryl of Poughkeepsie, NY., sister in-law Georgieann Elmendorf and Eight grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Michael was also predeceased by four brothers Skip, Chuck, Rusty and Buddy.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Michael on Saturday December 7, 2019 from 11am to 2pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at Union Cemetery Hyde Park, NY.
If you would like to leave and online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019