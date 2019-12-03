Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Reformed Church
70 Hooker Avenue
Poughkeepsie, NY
Marlborough, CT - Michael H. Francis, 66 of Marlborough, CT passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 in Hartford, CT after a sudden illness. He was born May 10, 1953 in Albany, NY to the late Martin and Nancy Francis. He attended Roy C. Ketcham High School and Rose Polytech Institute of Technology.

Mike had a long career in the retail industry but was most proud of his many years working with his brother Bob, beginning with Bob's 2-Way Radio in Lubbock, TX and leading to the ultimate founding of Cordless Data Transfer, Inc in Marlborough, CT which was founded in the early 1990s by his brother Bob.

Besides his family, he was a life-long, devoted NY Yankees and NY Giants fan.

Michael is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 21 years, Teresa (Sparks) Francis, 2 brothers and a baby sister: Paul and his wife Deborah of Fairlawn, NJ; William and his wife Theresa of Poughkeepsie, NY; Mary Linge also of Poughkeepsie. In addition he leaves his sister in law Lisa Francis of Goodyear, AZ; wife of his late brother Robert Francis and their sons Geno of Denver, CO and Tim of Marlborough, CT, Aunt Lois Moglia of California and Uncle Russ Franceschini of Massachusetts, loving mother in law Martina Sparks of Bakersfield, CA; brothers in law James, Mark and Patrick Sparks and step-daughter Sarah and their families along with several extended family on the East and West coasts.

A Memorial Service will take place on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 1:00pm at the Reformed Church, 70 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Food Bank of Marlborough, Ct, c/o Marlborough Town Hall, 26 North Main St, P.O. Box 29, Marlborough, CT. 06447. Arrangements are under the directions of the William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, Inc. 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. To send an online condolence, please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
