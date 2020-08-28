1/1
Michael J. MacDonald
1965 - 2020
{ "" }
Michael J. MacDonald

Poughkeepsie, New York - Michael J. MacDonald, 55, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on August 25, 2020 in his home with family. He was born on March 19, 1965 in Bronx, New York to Frederick (Mac) and Margaret (Keane) MacDonald.

Michael was a local resident all of his life and a graduate of Arlington High School Class of 1983.

On May 11, 1991 at the Pleasant Valley Methodist Church, Michael married Debbie J. Plambeck.

Michael enjoyed his job as a Sprinkler Fitter for Local 669 where he made many friends. He had a seasonal camp site where he loved to spend time with his family and "camping buddies" On his down time he loved to golf. Mike was also an avid sports lover his favorite teams being the Yankees and Steelers. Mike was also well known for his outlandish humor and was able to make anyone laugh.

Survivors include wife Debbie MacDonald of Poughkeepsie New York, his two sons Conner Macdonald and Corey Macdonald and Coreys significant other Brittany Bell their two twin boys Bryson and Jaylen of Poughkeepsie, New York, his sister and brother in-law Tracie and John Schueren of Wappingers, New York and his two nieces Emma and Kate Schueren. He is also survived by his niece and nephew Alissa and TJ Riordan and his nephews Dalton Rifenburgh and Garret Turner.

Mike will be missed greatly by many and will forever be loved.

A Celebration of Michaels Life will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the Family.

If you would like to send an online condolence please visit www.doylefuneralhome.com






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
