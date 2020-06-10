Michael J. Manicone
Poughkeepsie - Michael J. Manicone passed away on June 7, 2020 at the age of 93. Mike was born in Poughkeepsie, the son of Michele and Carmela (Aiello) Manicone on April 16, 1927. He is a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School where he played football and was on the Track Team. In 1955 he married Rose Ligamari at Mt. Carmel Church. They had a very happy marriage for 42 years until Rose passed away in 1999.
Michael proudly served in the U.S. Army, Corps of Engineering during World War II. He was also a graduate of the IBM Apprentice School. He retired from IBM in 1986 after serving in various levels of management.
He was a member of the Italian Center for over 50 years. He served as Vice President in the 1970's and 1980's and served on many committees and chaired numerous affairs. One of the highlights is when he and Tony Pacio (Italian Center President) had the privilege to deliver the total cash that the Italian Center had collected for the Avellino Earthquake. He has been a member of the Italian Center, Mt. Carmel Sportsmans Club, IBM Quarter Century Club, IBM Retirees and the American Legion Post 1302.
Mike enjoyed his many trips to Italy to tour and visit his uncles and cousins. He also liked to travel to Germany, France, and Switzerland. He also made yearly trips to the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Las Vegas, Atlantic City and Mohegan Sun. He loved the casinos and enjoyed his bus trips with Adventures for Rascals and The Valley Voyagers. He cherished his time with his three sons and their spouses - Micheal A. and Betty, Carmine and Lori, and David and Tammy and his one (favorite) Grandson Dylan. Also close to his heart was his very best friend and significant other, Carmen Morey and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by one sister, Mary and his beloved cat Buster.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donatenow or call 1-800-805-5856. Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Poughkeepsie.
To send the family a sympathy card or an online condolence please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Poughkeepsie - Michael J. Manicone passed away on June 7, 2020 at the age of 93. Mike was born in Poughkeepsie, the son of Michele and Carmela (Aiello) Manicone on April 16, 1927. He is a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School where he played football and was on the Track Team. In 1955 he married Rose Ligamari at Mt. Carmel Church. They had a very happy marriage for 42 years until Rose passed away in 1999.
Michael proudly served in the U.S. Army, Corps of Engineering during World War II. He was also a graduate of the IBM Apprentice School. He retired from IBM in 1986 after serving in various levels of management.
He was a member of the Italian Center for over 50 years. He served as Vice President in the 1970's and 1980's and served on many committees and chaired numerous affairs. One of the highlights is when he and Tony Pacio (Italian Center President) had the privilege to deliver the total cash that the Italian Center had collected for the Avellino Earthquake. He has been a member of the Italian Center, Mt. Carmel Sportsmans Club, IBM Quarter Century Club, IBM Retirees and the American Legion Post 1302.
Mike enjoyed his many trips to Italy to tour and visit his uncles and cousins. He also liked to travel to Germany, France, and Switzerland. He also made yearly trips to the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Las Vegas, Atlantic City and Mohegan Sun. He loved the casinos and enjoyed his bus trips with Adventures for Rascals and The Valley Voyagers. He cherished his time with his three sons and their spouses - Micheal A. and Betty, Carmine and Lori, and David and Tammy and his one (favorite) Grandson Dylan. Also close to his heart was his very best friend and significant other, Carmen Morey and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by one sister, Mary and his beloved cat Buster.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donatenow or call 1-800-805-5856. Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Poughkeepsie.
To send the family a sympathy card or an online condolence please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.