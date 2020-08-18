1/1
Michael J. Miller
Michael J. Miller

Dover Plains, NY - Michael J. Miller, 49, a longtime area resident, died on Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Sharon, CT. Mr. Miller was a self-employed carpenter.

Born on June 18, 1971 in Sharon, CT, he was the son of the late Richard M. DiCola and Marcia Miller Brunow of Dover Plains, NY. Michael was an avid sports fan who loved the New York Yankees, the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bulls.

Michael is survived by his mother and stepfather, Dennis Brunow of Dover Plains, NY; two sisters, Michelle Tanzillo and her husband, Mark, of Hudson, NY and Tammy Mathieu and her husband, Artie, of Sheffield, MA; a "son," Dakota Walts of Dover Plains, NY and three nieces, Sarah Tanzillo and Stephanie and Chelsea Mathieu.

Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY with funeral services at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
