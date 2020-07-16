Michael J. Nash
Pleasant Valley - Michael J. Nash, 66, of Pleasant Valley, NY died unexpectedly on Monday, July 13, 2020. Born in Poughkeepsie, NY on November 10, 1953 to the late James E. Nash and the former Helen Grabowski. He is survived by his loving wife Larissa who he married on August 20, 1989 at St. Gregory the Theologian Orthodox Christian church. A local resident all his life, Michael attended Poughkeepsie High and graduated from Arlington High School in 1971. He also attended Dutchess Community College where he received an Associate Degree in Applied Science in addition to attending SUNY New Paltz. Recently retired, Michael was employed as a Software Engineer at IBM. Michael is survived by his twin sister Charla Nash, sister Claudia (William predeceased) Storey, brothers Stephen E. (Kathy G.) Nash, James (Jacquie) Nash. He is also survived by his father and mother in-law Raymond and Corrine Becker, in-laws Kevin J. (Mildred) Becker, Christine F. (David) Miller as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Calling hours will be on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 2:00pm to 6:00pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc. 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A graveside service will be on Monday, 11:00am at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. To send an online condolence, please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Michael's memory to the family for disbursement to his favorite charities.