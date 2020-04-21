Resources
Michael J. O'Reilly

Michael J. O'Reilly Obituary
Michael J. O'Reilly

Poughkeepsie - Michael J. O'Reilly, 55, of the Town of Poughkeepsie, passed away on April 17, 2020 at Vassar Bros. Medical Center. He was born on October 11, 1964 in Poughkeepsie, NY, the son of Michael & Kathleen Kennedy O'Reilly.

Michael was employed as a carpenter in the Poughkeepsie area. He was very proud of his Irish Heritage. Michael enjoyed drawing and making artwork.

Survivors include his mother: Kathleen O'Reilly of Poughkeepsie, NY; daughter: Kimberly Cerniglia of Albany, NY; brothers: Patrick J. O'Reilly of Poughkeepsie and Dr. Brian O'Reilly of Queens, NY. There are 2 nieces, 1 nephew, cousins, friends locally and many aunts, uncles, cousins in Ireland. He was predeceased by his father: Michael O'Reilly and brother: Stephen O'Reilly.

Due to the present health crisis services are private and burial will be in Wappingers Rural Cemetery, Wappingers, NY. Memorial Donations may be made to Vassar Bros. Medical Center Foundation, 45 Reade Place, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020
