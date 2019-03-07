|
Michael J. Turcy
Beacon - Michael J. Turcy was born November 20, 1947 to Marion Calaluca and Joseph Turcy and was a 71-year lifelong resident of Beacon, NY and member of St Joachim - St John the Evangelist Church.
On February 13, 1971 he married his devoted wife Maureen Herzog Turcy in Beacon, NY.
Mike had 35 years of service as a Maintenance Mechanic for the Beacon City School District, retiring in 2002. After retirement Mike was employed by MTM Pharmacy, P&D Electric, Adam's Nursery and FedEx at Stewart Airport. He also volunteered for Christmas in April, a community building project which helps low income families, veterans, and the elderly.
Mike was a 41-year Lifetime Member of W.H. Mase Hook and Ladder Firehouse since 1978 where he was very active, holding positions as Past Lieutenant and Current Trustee.
Prior to his love of the fire department, Mike was a bass drummer for 16 years with Chanler's Drum and Bugle Corp, the oldest continuously active drum and bugle corps in the world.
Mike was cherished as a loving son by Theresa Herzog, his mother-in-law, on a daily basis. Michael had three loving daughters, Dawn and her husband Junus Sela of Beacon, Kristine and her husband John Cahill of Poughkeepsie, and Theresa and her boyfriend Brandon Costello of Newburgh. He was also lucky enough to be called Daddy by his special niece, Stephanie and her husband Jamel Watkins of Poughkeepsie.
He was predeceased by his parents Marion and Joseph and was a devoted brother to his predeceased sisters Jeanne and Elizabeth Turcy of Beacon.
Michael was blessed with six beautiful grandchildren who he was very proud of: Junus Sela Jr of West Point, Kellen Michael Sela of Beacon, Madison Maureen Cahill of Poughkeepsie, Demetra Marie Sela of Beacon, Lola Dillon Cahill of Poughkeepsie and Giovanna Scarchilli of Newburgh.
He is survived by one brother, Joseph Turcy and his wife Beverly of Beacon, as well as several cousins.
The joke of our family was that when Mike married Maureen, he actually then had 5 wives, his wife Maureen and her four sisters. They were Lynne Herzog, Arlene and Ed Pietrowski, Carol and Anthony Quaid and Barbara and Gary Malouf who were his cherished sisters and brother in laws. Mike looked forward to family celebrations with cherished cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and great, great nieces and nephews. Mentor and Erzebet Sela were very special family members by marriage and he was blessed to have spent 20 plus years with them.
Mike deeply loved his family. They spent much of their time fishing at Long Dock Park, Beacon, vacationing in Myrtle Beach, SC, Charlestown Breachway, RI, Cape Cod, Niagara Falls, Disney, Bermuda, Hershey Park, live NASCAR racing and attending all of his children and grandchildren's activities. Mike loved fishing anywhere he could drop a line, woodworking and carpentry, as well as watching the New York Giants and NASCAR racing.
After a two-year courageous struggle with cancer, there is no doubt Mike is at peace and pain free in Heaven. We all have been truly blessed to call him husband, son Daddy, Poppa, brother, uncle, godfather, cousin and friend.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Joachim's Church at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9 at 51 Leonard Street, Beacon. A Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held immediately following at the QWL Building, 134 Matteawan Road, Beacon, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Beacon Volunteer Ambulance Corps, PO Box 54, Beacon, New York 12508 or to a .
To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019