Michael Jacob Strong
Rhinebeck - Michael Jacob Strong, a native of Rhinebeck, NY, who was the third generation of his family to own and publish the weekly newspapers, The Rhinebeck Gazette and Gazette-Advertiser, and later worked as an alcohol and drug counselor for over 20 years in Dutchess County, died on August 4, 2020, at Sedgewood Nursing Home in Hopkins, SC. He was 83.
Born in Rhinebeck, NY October 28, 1936, the older son of the late Jacob Hill Strong, Jr. and Shirley Clark Horton Strong Smith, Mr. Strong was educated in Rhinebeck Central School and received a BA in Journalism in 1958 from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill.
Mr. Strong was predeceased by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Cahill Strong and is survived by their four children, Gregory Strong (Lisa), Martin Strong, Mary Gonzalez (Ruben) and Peter Strong; and his brother, Jeffrey Strong (Patricia).
Also surviving are four grandsons, Gregory Strong Kaufman (Jordan), Ryan Patrick Strong, and Michael Franklin Collins (Reagan), and Jacob Wright Collins; four great-grandchildren, Emilia and Beau Collins, and Austin and Asher Kaufman.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 13, 1 PM, at the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, 51 W. Market St., Rhinebeck. The family will greet friends prior to the funeral service at 12:00 PM. a livestream of Mr. Strong's service will be available at 12:55 PM by visiting Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be in the family plot in the Rhinebeck Cemetery.
