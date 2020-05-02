|
|
Michael John Speedling
Michael John Speedling, 51, passed away on April 18th surrounded by his family while peacefully listening to the calming sound of the ocean, after a two-year battle with liver cancer. Michael was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on September 24th 1968 to Fred Speedling and Linda Lawson.
Michael is survived by his wife of 29 years, Dawn Speedling of Oak Island, NC; daughter Brittanie Speedling Harris and husband Bill Harris, their son Jace of Southport, NC; daughter Ashleigh Speedling and Fiancé Wade Harris Jr. of Southport, NC; father Fred Speedling of Sunset Beach, NC and mother Linda Lawson and husband Dave Lawson of Franklin, NY; brother Steven Speedling and wife Jennifer and sons Brandon and Andrew, of Elizaville, NY; brother Daniel Speedling and wife Randi and sons Peyton, Carter & Jamison his Godson of Hyde Park, NY; stepbrother Brian Lawson and wife Jane and daughter Tiffanie Lawson; stepsister Tracy Decker and husband John and children Kelsey and Zack; Goddaughter Addilynn Tyler of Darien, CT and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his beloved grandparents John and Bettye June Wilks and Fred and Elsie Speedling, his Uncle Jack Wilks and Aunt Harriett Ziegler.
In his younger days, Michael spent his time volunteering with the Rhinebeck, NY Fire Department. His passion for NASCAR and racing ultimately led to him spending his weekends assisting his brothers and nephews at the dirt track. Michael worked for FedEx Freight starting in 2008 and worked for them until his passing.
After spending most of his life in Rhinebeck, NY, Michael and Dawn moved to Oak Island in 2017 and fulfilled their dream of living at the beach where he spent all his weekends enjoying the time at the ocean. When he wasn't on the beach you would find Michael enjoying a NASCAR race, watching football, watching hallmark movies or cooking his Granddaddy's BBQ chicken on his smoker. Ultimately none of his favorite pastimes could compare to the moments spent with his family, especially his grandson.
Cremation was performed by Coastal Cremation in North Carolina. Michael's life will be celebrated at 6 pm on Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Methodist Church, 26 Camp Creek Rd, Germantown, NY. The service will be available on live-stream for those unable to attend. Any updates will be posted on the family gofundme page.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Liver Foundation or the gofundme account (https://www.gofundme.com/f/aufkp-fight-for-mike) to assist the family with his services.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020