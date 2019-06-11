|
|
Briarcliff Manor - Michael Leigh Knight Jr 44, of Briarcliff Manor, NY passed away suddenly on June 8, 2019. Michael was born on March 8, 1975, to Michael and Lucille (Licata) Knight in Poughkeepsie, NY. Michael is survived by his devoted wife Kimberly (nee Mekeel) Knight of Briarcliff Manor, NY. Michael is also survived by his four loving children Alexandria, Dyllon, Jake and Isabella Knight, his mother Lucille (nee Licata) Knight and his brother Christopher (CJ) (Kelly) of Hopewell Jct, NY. Michael was predeceased by his father Michael Leigh Knight Sr. in 1994. Reposing, Waterbury & Kelly Funeral Home of Briarcliff Manor on Wednesday from 5-9 PM. Funeral Mass, St. Augustine Church, Ossining, NY on Thursday 10 AM. Interment Private. In Lieu of flowers donations in Michael's name to Chris Kyle Frog Foundation at www.chriskylefrogfoundation.org would be appreciated. Godspeed.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 11, 2019