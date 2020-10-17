Michael Malloy
Poughkeepsie - It is with deep sorrow and eternal love that we mourn the passing of Michael J. Malloy, a lifelong Hudson Valley resident on October 5th, 2020, at the age of 68 years.
Mike was a hard worker, extremely passionate and knowledgeable about the HVAC trade, from owning his own business to being a teacher to finishing out his life being a dedicated HVAC Tech. In his spare time he enjoyed watching sports, fishing and spending time with his family and grandchildren. His family always came first and he often spoke of how fortunate he was to be able to watch his grandchildren grow so closely through the years.
Mike will be lovingly remembered by his wife and partner through life of almost 40 years, Catherine Malloy; his oldest daughter Caitlin Malloy and son in law Daniel Behnken, his youngest daughter Lara Malloy and son in law James Conway and the two stars of his life, his grandson Brydon Michael Conway & granddaughter Chyloh Jameson Conway. We ask that if you knew Mike like we did that you remember his simple ways, his wonderful ability to make you laugh, his caring face, his kindness, his patience, his willingness to always lend a helping hand, his hard work ethic and most importantly a husband, a father and a Poppy/Pa who will be sorely missed.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to explorethetrades.org