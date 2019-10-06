Services
Michael Martin Mohnach


1957 - 2019
Germantown - With deepest sorrow we announce that Michael Martin Mohnach age 62 of Germantown, NY passed away on September 25, 2019.

Michael was born on February 12, 1957 grew up in Wappingers Falls, NY. A graduate of John Jay High School 1975, attended Marist Collage and retired from Comcast 35 years.

An avid hunter and fisherman, Mike had a deep appreciation for nature and all the wonders that it provided. He lived life to its fullest and was always first on line when ever anyone needed a hand. Being the oldest sibling and cousin he was truly a role model for all of us and will be deeply missed.

Michael is survived by his wife Dusty and family, NY, Father, Martin Mohnach, FL, Brothers, Richard Mohnach, NY, James Mohnach (Christy), CA, Steven Mohnach, VA, Nephews and Niece, Steven Mohnach, CA, Ryan Mohnach, CA, Nicole Mohnach, CA, Westley Mohnach, VA, Lucas Mohnach, NC, Chipper Mohnach, VA and many Aunts and Cousins.

He is preceded in death by his Mother, Elizabeth Recchia Mohnach, First wife, Susan Sedlacek Mohnach, only son and love of his life, Michael Jr, Grandparents, Mike and Grace Mohnach, Quito and Bertha Recchia.

Please contact James Mohnach for celebration of life details ([email protected]).

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider donations to the John Jay Baseball Boosters, 19 Sandy Pines Blvd Hopewell Jct., NY 12533.

Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.

For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Oct. 6, 2019
