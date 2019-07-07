|
|
Michael R. Hayden
Poughkeepsie - Michael R. Hayden, 57, passed away unexpectedly in a traffic accident in Highland, NY on June 18, 2019. He was born in Washington, DC on November 26, 1961 to the late Alonzo R. Hayden and Alma L. Hayden. Michael lived in Poughkeepsie, NY and the Hudson Valley area. His most recent employer was SKIP of NY - Sick Kids [Need] Involved People. Mike participated in The Clemente Course for the Humanities, graduating from Bard College (2005) with a Bachelors degree in Psychology and Music. Mike was a musician with a passion for guitar and a beautiful voice, writing and performing whenever he could. Mike had a deep faith in God, a big heart and a contagious laugh. While private, he also had a gift for connecting with others with genuine respect. Mike leaves behind family and friends who love and miss him madly. A celebration of Michael's life is being planned. Memorials can be sent in his name to one of the following: The Clemente Course in the Humanities (www.clementecourse.org) or Walker|West Music Academy (www.walkerwest.org). To send online condolences, please visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 7, 2019