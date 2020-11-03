Michael R. Solicito
Beacon, NY - Michael R. Solicito, 78, a resident of Beacon since February 3, 1974, formerly of the Bronx, passed away on November 1, 2020 at the Calvary Hospital in the Bronx. He was born on June 20, 1942 in the Bronx, NY, son of the late Michael & Lucielle (Lordi) Solicito.
On December 21, 1963 in the Bronx, he married Karen M. Quartironi, who predeceased him on July 18, 2005 after 41-years of marriage.
Michael started his law enforcement career with the State of New York Division of Narcotics from 1969 until 1976; From there he become a corrections officer at the Fishkill Correctional Facility in Beacon, until retiring in 2004. Mike was proud to have walked the line in '79.
Mike was an avid NY Jets fan, he loved animals; and he was an avid gun collector and enjoyed attending gun-shows.
Michael is survived by his four children: Lauren McMillen, Peter Solicito, Mark Solicito and John (Tammy) Solicito. He is also survived by his 7 grandchildren: Christopher Solicito, Emily McMillen, Kaitlyn Solicito, Sean McMillen, Andrew Solicito, Victoria Solicito and Kyle McMillen. He will be always remembered for being a good father and grandfather, he especially loved his grandchildren dearly.
Along with his beloved wife, he was also predeceased by his brother Dominick D'Angelo
Services will be private at the discretion of his family. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Libby Funeral & Cremation Services, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, NY 12508. To offer a message of condolence or share a memory of Michael, please visit: www.LibbyFuneralHome.com