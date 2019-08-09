|
Michael Ruffell
Elizaville - Michael R. Ruffell, 62, passed away at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
Son of the late Edwin "Teddy" and Marie "Mitzi" (Guccione) Ruffell, he was born in New Rochelle on July 10, 1957. As a teenager, Michael's family relocated to Sylvan Lake. He graduated from Arlington High School. Throughout his youth, he actively participated in Boy Scouts of America, starting with Troop 6 in New Rochelle. Michael proudly achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.
He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and loved to visit the Adirondacks, where he spent time at Mirror Lake, Lake Placid, and White Face Mountain. More than anything else, he cherished his family and friends.
Michael was working as a caretaker and farm manager at Highland Farm in Germantown, where he assisted with animal care.
Survivors include his longtime partner, Louise Rose, who survives at home in Elizaville; his sister, Cathy Secor & her husband Dave "Zeke" of Beacon; his niece, Kaitlyn Secor-Kutcha & her husband Joseph of Buckeye, AZ; his nephew, Greg Secor & his partner Arianna Britton of Fishkill; and many other relatives & friends. Michael also leaves behind his "little buddies": his dog Sherman and his cat Nelson.
Calling hours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 10 at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Adirondack Council for preserving water, air, and wildlands, PO Box D-2, 103 Hand Ave. #3, Elizabethtown, NY 12932 (www.adirondackcouncil.org) or The Nature Conservancy, Attn: Treasury, 4245 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203 USA (www.nature.org).
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019