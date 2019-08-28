|
Michael William DeCosta, Jr.
EAST FISHKILL - Michael William DeCosta, Jr., 29, a resident of Stormville for 22 years, died on Sunday, August 25, 2019.
"The chains that bind you are too light to feel, until they are too heavy to break off."
Addiction is a disease, not a choice. It changes the brain structure and happens when substance use crosses the line between pleasure and compulsion. It is a physical, mental, and spiritual condition. It is the only prison, where the key is on the inside.
A ten year battle with addiction has been lost. Michael fought a long hard fight with numerous attempts to get well. His courage to keep trying is something that we will always be proud of and grateful for. He enjoyed lengthy periods of recovery and success that allowed him to rebuild relationships, learn a trade, and make some really good friends. Best of all, those periods of recovery allowed him to look his parent in the eye, and himself in the mirror, with a sense of pride and dignity
Born on April 1, 1990 in Paterson, NJ, Michael was the son of Michael and Suzanne (Lajoie) DeCosta, Sr. He learned his trade, and earned his start with Kohlmaier Tree Care in Hopewell Junction. He was most recently employed as a groundsman, and equipment operator for Sawd Off Tree Service in Hyde Park.
During the times that he enjoyed recovery, he was funny and fun to be around. He loved the outdoors, and camping with his friends. He loved his job, loved all animals especially his dog Oliver, working on cars, listening to music, and binge watching Netflix.
He had a support system ranging from New England to Florida, that supported him in his recovery yet learned and practiced to walk the fine line of the difference between helping and enabling, when he wasn't well. He was loved by all that knew him, but somehow didn't love himself.
He had a mom and dad, that never gave up hope. Three sisters that were his biggest fans, his harshest critics,and the first ones to call him out on his behaviors. Family and friends in NY and MA that took him in from homelessness with the offer to help rebuild. Recovery peers from Amethyst Recovery Center in Port St Lucie, Florida, and St Christopher's Inn in Garrison NY, that planted the seeds that recovery was not only achievable, but could also be enjoyable. Finally, a fellowship of friends that became family, and where he enjoyed his longest success in sobriety are the amazing group of people that make up the Hopewell Junction group of Alcoholics Anonymous.
In addition to his parents, Michael is survived by his sisters, Sarah, Nicole and Samantha DeCosta of Stormville, NY; his grandmothers, Muriel DeCosta and Elizabeth Lajoie of New Bedford, MA; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his grandfathers, Charles Lajoie Jr,and William DeCosta, Jr.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 4-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A Christian Mass will be offered on Friday at 10am at St. Denis Church, 602 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction. His remains will be buried at a later date in New Bedford, MA
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Christopher's Inn, a valued resource for men struggling with addiction. Donations can be mailed in Memory of Mike to St. Christopher's Inn, P.O. Box 150, Garrison, NY 10524. Please visit Michael's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 28, 2019