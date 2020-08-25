Michael William Owens
LaGrange - Michael William Owens, 37, lived life on his own terms, passionately. Above all, he loved and respected Mother Earth. He was a Native Soil Builder, Sustainable Landscape Architect, Farmer, Arborist, Artist, Musician and Beat Producer.
Michael passed away Thursday, August 20th from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
He was born in Anaheim, California and was a resident of LaGrange from the age of two. He attended Holy Trinity, Arlington High School, and graduated from S.U.N.Y. Morrisville with a Bachelors Degree in Horticulture Business Management.
He took pride in his work, however his most cherished role was that of "Uncle" to his niece and nephew. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and cherished family traditions especially during the holidays.
He is survived by his parents Michael and Darlene Owens, his sister Kelly Owens, her children Ella and Mateo Javier of LaGrange, his grandmother Maureen Browne of NYC and several aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends from coast to coast. His spirit and the legacy of his life will live on in our hearts.
"Work with our Earth everyday and be reminded, that life itself is a celebration! -Michael W. Owens."
Church Service will be held at Holy Trinity Church on Saturday, August 29th at 10:00 A.M. Main Street, Poughkeepsie, New York. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Mohonk-Consultations.org
.
