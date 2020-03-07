|
|
Michael Wynne
EAST FISHKILL - Michael P. Wynne, 63, an area resident since 1992 and formerly of Yonkers, died peacefully on March 7, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center surrounded by his loving family following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born on September 16, 1956 in Yonkers, he was the son of James and Lorraine (Gardella) Wynne. Mickey was a Teamster with Local #456 in Westchester for 40+ years, retiring in 2017. He was a parishioner of St. Columba Church in Hopewell Junction. He enjoyed sports, family vacations, working in his yard, playing his numbers, the New York Yankees, and a nice glass of Cabernet. Mickey loved spending time with his family, friends and adorable puppy Sophie.
On August 18, 1990 at St. Paul the Apostle Church in Yonkers, Mickey married Susan Plutino who survives at home. He is also survived by his children, Danielle Wynne and Nicholas Wynne; his sisters, Laura Brady and her husband Brian, and Helen Wynne; his brothers, Joseph Wynne and James Wynne; his mother-in-law, Ann Plutino; his sister-in-law, Nora Wynne; his brothers-in-law, Anthony Plutino and Michael Plutino; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his brother, Kevin Wynne; and his father-in-law, Nicholas Plutino.
Calling hours will be on Monday from 4-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday at 10am at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by interment in St. Denis Cemetery.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020