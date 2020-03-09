|
|
Michele Colonna
POUGHKEEPSIE - Michele Colonna, 64, a lifelong area resident, died on March 9, 2020 at home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Beacon on May 31, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Christine (Lounsberri) DiCastro. She worked as a manager at Service Merchandise in Poughkeepsie for many years.
Michele had been a parishioner at St. Joachim Church in Beacon. She enjoyed interior decorating, wedding planning, and crocheting.
She is survived by her husband, Peter Colonna; her children and their spouses, Scott Wood and Jennifer Faustner, Lisa and Marc Vumbico, Melissa and Greg Johnston, Kim and Jeff Shields, Corinna Carrillo, and Tonya Colonna and Robert Falcone; her grandchildren, Raina, R.J., Jeffrey, Tommy, Miguel, Toriann, Lucciano, Brian, Bliss, Scott, Marisa, Jack, Nicholas, and Steven; her great-grandchild, Julius; her sisters, Doreen DiCastro and her husband Glenn Niese and Christine DiCastro; and her nieces and nephews including Heidi and Andy.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4-6 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A memorial service will follow at 6pm. Donations may be made in Michele's memory to Hudson Valley Hospice. Please visit Michelle's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020