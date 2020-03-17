|
|
Michele Harris
Wappingers Falls - Michele Harris, 79, of Wappingers Falls, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at Wingate at Dutchess.
She was born in Poughkeepsie May 6, 1940, the daughter of Edward F. O'Neill and Elma Winifred Ferdon.
Michele was employed as a secretery to the Superintendant of Public Works at Eastman Park (Harold Dean) , and later for Kenneth Pearce, City Manager, both for the City of Poughkeepsie. She also was co-owner and manager of My Own Antiques in Wappingers Falls.
Surviving are her husband Dale P. Harris, a sister, Patricia Martin of Red Hook, a niece, Kendall Martin of Pennsylvania, and a nephew , Todd Martin, Red Hook. She was predeceased by a sister, Margaret "Peggy" Duclos.
There will be no calling hours or services. Donations may be made to the SPCA, or the .
Arrangements are in charge of the Delehanty Funeral Home Wappingers Falls. To send a condolence, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020