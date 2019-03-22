|
Michele Jean 'Mickey' Balassone
Poughkeepsie - Michele Jean Balassone (affectionately known as 'Mickey'), 64, a longtime resident of Poughkeepsie, died on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at The Eleanor Nursing Care Center in Hyde Park.
Born May 22, 1954 in Poughkeepsie, she was the daughter of the late Michael J. and Dorothy S. Lake Balassone. She attended Poughkeepsie High School.
Mickey enjoyed going to bingo, playing the lottery, and trips to the casino.
Ms. Balassone was the head cook at the Hillcrest House for Hudson River Housing in Poughkeepsie, and a former health aide at the Village View Assisted Living Residence in Highland.
Survivors include her Fiancé, Mahto Topah of Poughkeepsie; brother, Louis M. Balassone and companion, Vickie Cipriano, of Rhinebeck; four sisters, Helen Pease of Darlington, SC, Carol Balassone of Poughkeepsie, Dawn Fozo and husband, Michael, of Poughkeepsie, and Donna Croshier and husband, Jeffrey, of Highland; and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her two sisters, Joan Mulcahy and Diane Campbell.
Calling hours will be from 2 to 4 pm, Sunday, March 24th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
Funeral services will be at 10 am, Monday, March 25th at the Funeral Home.
Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.
In lieu of flowers, Mickey's family respectfully requests memorial donations to , Dept. 41831, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265. ()
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 22, 2019