Michele Ribble
Rhinebeck - June "Michele" Ribble, 66, a longtime Rhinebeck and Red Hook resident, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, NY.
Born on May 31, 1953, in Poughkeepsie, NY, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Hearne and June Dolores Currie "Roya" Ribble
Born into showbiz, Michele was an award-winning choreographer and master dance instructor who spent her life sharing a vast knowledge of dance disciplines including classical and contemporary ballet, classical and street jazz, theatre dance, rhythm tap and much more. For over 50 years, she instructed countless students first at the Roya Currie Dance Studio in Poughkeepsie, NY followed by Michele's Rhinebeck Dance Centre in Rhinebeck and Red Hook, NY. Michele was always on the move sharing her talents anywhere dancers were eager to learn. Her choreography has been enjoyed on such prestigious stages including Jacob's Pillow, Symphony Space NYC, The Joyce Theater, The Duke on 42nd Street Theater on Broadway, The Rainbow Room, MGM Grand and Harrah's Casino's. Michele created the New York City Tap Festival Youth program as well as writer, director and choreographer for the Tap Youth/Tap Future Concerts for Tap City Festivals from 2000 - 2010. Michele's happiest times were in the studio, her passion to teach, learn, dream, create and love made her an inspiration to all. She leaves behind a dance legacy that has reached myriad of people around the world. Through the lives she touched, she will dance on forever.
Michele is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Sean and Anna Phillips of Vancouver, WA; her life partner, Peter Huber of Rhinebeck, NY; brother and sister-in-law, Ben H and Mary E Ribble, of LaGrange, NY; her grandchildren, Edith Phillips, Roya June Phillips, and Sean Phillips, Jr.; along with her extended family, and countless colleagues, students, and friends.
Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes on Friday, September 20th, 2019 from 4-8 PM, and then again on Sunday, September 22nd, 2019 from 1 - 3 PM. Funeral services will begin at 3 pm with Fr. David Ryder officiating. Interment will be private at Rhinebeck Cemetery, Rhinebeck.
Memorial donations may be made in Michele's memory to the American Tap Dance Foundation https://atdf.org/Donate.html .
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 18, 2019