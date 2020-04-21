|
Miguel Angel Alvarez
Wappingers Falls - On April 17th 2020 our beloved father passed away suddenly in his home. Miguel Angel Alvarez (Daddy, Grandpa, Papito) was 71 years old. He was born on September 1st 1948 in Guatemala and immigrated to the United States and ultimately became a proud American citizen. He is survived by: his wife of 40 years Ana Fabiola Alvarez; his four children Alberto Alvarez, Michael Alvarez, Maribel VanBuren, and Johana Germano; his 12 grandchildren Louie, Anthony, Veronica, Sofia, Gaven, Gabriella, Ethan, Adrian, Aiden, Annalise, Juani and Eliana; and his children in law Susan Alvarez, Michael Germano and Jonathan VanBuren.
Miguel was retired as head machinist/carpenter from Divico products. He had a passionate love of futbol and would spend many hours at family gatherings playing soccer with his grandchildren. When not playing futbol, he often entertained the family with his love of music and dancing. A secret hidden talent he put to great use during this time of isolation is drawing. Through his cartoon-style pictures and sketches we are blessed to see the true depth of his love for his grandchildren as well as his entire family.
Funeral arrangements are private for immediate family. Arrangements are under the direction of Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street, Wappingers Falls. To send the family a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020