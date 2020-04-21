Services
Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home
55 East Main Street
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
845-297-2610
Resources
More Obituaries for Miguel Alvarez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miguel Angel Alvarez


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Miguel Angel Alvarez Obituary
Miguel Angel Alvarez

Wappingers Falls - On April 17th 2020 our beloved father passed away suddenly in his home. Miguel Angel Alvarez (Daddy, Grandpa, Papito) was 71 years old. He was born on September 1st 1948 in Guatemala and immigrated to the United States and ultimately became a proud American citizen. He is survived by: his wife of 40 years Ana Fabiola Alvarez; his four children Alberto Alvarez, Michael Alvarez, Maribel VanBuren, and Johana Germano; his 12 grandchildren Louie, Anthony, Veronica, Sofia, Gaven, Gabriella, Ethan, Adrian, Aiden, Annalise, Juani and Eliana; and his children in law Susan Alvarez, Michael Germano and Jonathan VanBuren.

Miguel was retired as head machinist/carpenter from Divico products. He had a passionate love of futbol and would spend many hours at family gatherings playing soccer with his grandchildren. When not playing futbol, he often entertained the family with his love of music and dancing. A secret hidden talent he put to great use during this time of isolation is drawing. Through his cartoon-style pictures and sketches we are blessed to see the true depth of his love for his grandchildren as well as his entire family.

Funeral arrangements are private for immediate family. Arrangements are under the direction of Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street, Wappingers Falls. To send the family a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Miguel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -