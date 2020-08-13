1/1
Mildred Eileen Huberman
Mildred Eileen Huberman

New Paltz - Mildred Eileen Huberman, 96, of New Paltz, New York, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Woodland Pond in New Paltz, New York.

Born August 18, 1924 in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Lillian Kaplan.

On July 1, 1946 in Brooklyn, New York, Mildred married Jerome T. Huberman. They had over 46 years together before he passed on July 14, 1992.

Mildred worked as a Supervisor of Guidance for Queens High Schools, until her retirement in 1971.

In 1978, she moved from Brooklyn to Highland Lake, New York, where she lived for more than 30 years.

She was an avid reader, participant in numerous local community organizations, a master gardener, loving mother and grandmother.

Survivors include her son, E.H. Rick Jarow; her daughter-in-law, Celine Sigmen; her sister, Ruthie Goldman; her two grandchildren, Oshan Sigmen Jarow, and Maika Sigmen Jarow and her niece, Carlyn Winston.

Friends may call on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home, 162 S. Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, New York 12561.

Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist Mildred's family with the arrangements.

Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home
162 S Putt Corners Rd
New Paltz, NY 12561
(845) 255-1212
