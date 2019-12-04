|
Mildred Spencer DiPleco
Poughkeepsie - Mildred Spencer DiPleco, a longtime resident of Poughkeepsie entered into rest Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Pines at Poughkeepsie Nursing Home. She was 87. Born on April 10, 1932, Millie was the daughter of Charles and Alice Spencer. Millie married Valio DiPleco on January 20, 1952 who pre-deceased her in 1980. She worked at New York Telephone Company and Poughkeepsie School District before pursuing her dream of becoming a Nurse, and became an LPN and started working at the Hyde Park Nursing Home becoming Head Nurse in 1984. She was employee of the month several times as her Administrator would say "because of her pleasant manner and cheery smile and how Millie considered everyone there as her family." She retired in 1998 after 18 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family at home and all her friends at St. Simeon where they took many bus trips and casino trips. While living at St. Simeon she was very involved in the Community life there helping to run events such as Senior Health Days, Cards and Horseracing (her granddaughter's favorite activity when she was little). Millie had a heart of gold and would look after other residents that could not get our or cook and she would make homemade dinners and deliver them. She is pre-deceased by her Sisters: Lois Clark, Lillian Spencer, Agnes Spencer and Joyce LeBeouf. She is survived by her children; Alice Loncto and Husband Daniel of Canandaigua, NY, Catherine DiPleco of Venice, FL, Michael DiPleco and wife Tess Casey of Rifton, NY and Patricia DiPleco and Husband Mark Buckley and Granddaughter Fawn Buckley of Yankee Lake, NY and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 2:00-6:00pm at the William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. The Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:00am in the Funeral Home and burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, 147 Salt Point Rd., Poughkeepsie, NY. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2019