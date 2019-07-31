|
Miles H. Hubbard, Jr.
Pawling - Miles Hubbard, age 81, born on June 12th, 1938 in Bridgeport, CT the son of Miles Henry Hubbard Sr. and Carolyn Dow, passed away from cancer on July 28th at his Pawling, NY home while surrounded by his loving family and close friends.
Miles was a graduate of the Class of 1957 at Trinity-Pawling School (Pawling, NY) and earned degrees from Middlebury College and Western Connecticut University.
After he served as a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Army, Miles returned to his high school alma mater as a teacher, dorm master and coach. He served for decades as the school's athletic director and Varsity basketball coach. By virtue of his long-standing dedication, brilliant achievements on the basketball court and year-to-year success in overseeing the athletic programs at Trinity-Pawling, Miles Hubbard was esteemed (by his peers, students and rivals) as a paragon of educational leadership. As a result, Trinity-Pawling recently hailed Miles Hubbard as a 50-year legend at the school and dedicated the new basketball court "Miles H. Hubbard, Jr. '57 Court" in his honor.
Predeceased by his parents and sister Jean Harshbarger, Miles is survived by his devoted wife, Janet (Pawling, NY), his sister Marilyn Bassett (Birmingham, AL), his daughter Sharon and her husband, Jim Gaines (Newburyport, MA), his son Jeff Hubbard, daughter-in-law, Julie, and grandchildren Colin, Giles and Ginger (Hamilton, MA), his stepdaughter Alicia and her husband, Tom Hynes, and their children Derek and Dylan (Pawling, NY), his stepson Philip Ignarra (Norwalk, CT) and several nieces and nephews.
Miles was a loving husband, father, grandfather and family man who had a passion for boating on the Long Island Sound or Candlewood Lake and cheering on his beloved New York Yankees. At Trinity-Pawling he treated all of his colleagues and students as his extended family and kept his door wide open for anyone who needed his assistance. He took exemplary pride in tackling even the most mundane aspects of his job, most especially the careful laundering of the Trinity-Pawling uniforms, which he often performed by hand and continued to do so for years after his retirement. For those who conversed with Miles, they know how funny, gregarious and personally engaging he was. If there is one thing he mastered and knew as well as anyone---it was how to motivate and build character in the students he took tremendous pride in.
There will be a memorial service for Miles Hubbard at 11 AM on August 11th at Trinity-Pawling School.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Miles Hubbard Scholarship Fund at Trinity-Pawling School, 700 Route 22, Pawling, NY 12564.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Horn & Thomes, Inc. Funeral Home, 83 East Main Street, Pawling, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 31, 2019