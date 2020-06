Milo Gabriel NelsonStanfordville, NY- Milo Gabriel Nelson, 82, passed away on Thursday, May 28 at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, NY.He was born on January 13, 1938, in Clinton, Iowa, a son of Grant A. and Alice H. Nelson.Milo was a graduate of Drake University, Des Moines, IA, and held two Master of Arts Degrees from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.He was a Professional Librarian and the Editor-in-Chief of a professional journal, Wilson Library Bulletin.Survivors include his wife, Nancy Melin Nelson; a daughter, Jennifer Teschke of Seattle, WA.Funeral arrangements are through Peck and Peck Funeral Home, Pine Plains NY.To send online condolences please visit www.peckandpeck.net