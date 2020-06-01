Milo Gabriel Nelson
Stanfordville, NY
- Milo Gabriel Nelson, 82, passed away on Thursday, May 28 at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, NY.
He was born on January 13, 1938, in Clinton, Iowa, a son of Grant A. and Alice H. Nelson.
Milo was a graduate of Drake University, Des Moines, IA, and held two Master of Arts Degrees from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.
He was a Professional Librarian and the Editor-in-Chief of a professional journal, Wilson Library Bulletin.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Melin Nelson; a daughter, Jennifer Teschke of Seattle, WA.
Funeral arrangements are through Peck and Peck Funeral Home, Pine Plains NY.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.